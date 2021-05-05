1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia received 2,000 applications in the first two days after announcing it is recruiting remote workers, Gov. Jim Justice said last week.
Justice and tourism officials announced the program that would give participants $12,000 cash and free passes for a year to recreational destinations such as whitewater rafting, golf and rock climbing.
Justice said state Tourism Cabinet Secretary Chelsea Ruby told him the state had received 55,000 inquiries into the program since then.
The program is accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown, home to West Virginia University. There will be openings later this year for remote worker spots in Shepherdstown in the state’s eastern panhandle, and for Lewisburg in the southeastern corner of the state.
The program was kickstarted in October by a $25 million gift to WVU from Brad Smith, the executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors, and his wife, Alys, for an outdoor economic development collaborative.
Trial against
opioid distributors set to begin
2
CHARLESTON — A trial is set to start in a lawsuit filed in West Virginia accusing three drug distributors of fueling a local opioid epidemic with excessively large shipments of painkillers over several years.
The city of Huntington and Cabell County filed the lawsuit against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Charleston.
A judge last month rejected the companies’ attempt to dismiss the case. Hundreds of similar lawsuits have been filed across the country.
“It is fitting that the trial will proceed in West Virginia, which has been ground zero of the opioid epidemic,’’ plaintiff’s attorneys Paul Farrell and Anne McGinness Kearse said in a statement.
West Virginia has the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate. In separate, similar lawsuits, the state reached a $37 million settlement with McKesson in 2019, $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017.
Gayle Manchin to
co-chair commission
3
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Senate confirmed Gayle Manchin, an educator and former West Virginia official married to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia.
“ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region.’’
Gayle Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.
West Virginia to get $393,000 from feds for hepatitis detection
4
CHARLESTON — West Virginia will receive $393,100 from the federal government to detect the spread of hepatitis. The funding comes as the state deals with one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.
Nearly $78,700 of the total funding is devoted to infectious diseases stemming from opioid use. The state has had the nation’s highest rate of opioid drug addictions and drug overdose deaths.
The HIV surge, clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program that offered clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.
“As Kanawha County and other parts of the state continue to battle rising HIV cases, it’s important that we continue to direct more resources to protect those living with HIV and other infectious diseases in our communities,” Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a news release.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin added that he is pleased the investments “will also help to address the side-effects of drug misuse, including infectious diseases.”
