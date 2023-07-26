CHARLESTON — State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned a new record-high $26.8 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the last fiscal year – over $8 million more than the previous record set during the prior year.

“We’re proud to be returning money back to our citizens at the fastest pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “We were already proud of setting a record of $18 million last year, and we completely shattered that this year. This is the first time we’ve ever returned more than $20 million in a year, and we surpassed that by a huge margin.”

