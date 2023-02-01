CHARLESTON — A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The proposal passed the House Education Committee on last week, just one day after the state Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that would permit the carrying of firearms on college and university campuses. It will now go before the House Judiciary Committee.
The bill advanced despite concerns shared by a school safety administrator with the state Department of Homeland Security — the agency that would be training educators to carry guns at school.
“I have concerns — I have major concerns,” Homeland Security School Safety and Security Administrator Ron Arthur said during last week’s meeting. “I’ve survived several gun fights and I know what it’s like to carry a deadly weapon every day, and to have that burden. I would not want to ask that of a teacher, out of nothing but love and respect for every teacher I know.’’
Del. Doug Smith, the bill’s lead sponsor, said similar legislation has been enacted in dozens of other states and it’s up to each school system to decide whether or not to implement the program. At least 32 states currently allow teachers or other school personnel to carry a firearm with certain restrictions. According to West Virginia’s proposed legislation, if local school boards do decide to pursue a concealed carry program, a public hearing must be held so community members can weigh in.
The bill would allow districts in West Virginia to designate one or more teachers, school personnel and administrators as “school protection officers’’ — a voluntary position for which they would receive no additional compensation to their salaries.
Like the higher education bill passed by the state Senate earlier this week, elementary and secondary education teachers would not be able openly carry a gun in school _ the firearms must be concealed and the educator in possession of the weapon must hold a valid concealed carry permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.