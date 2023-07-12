During a Campus Conversation on Monday, WVU officials announced that 47 percent of academic programs and 48 percent of academic units would be under review amid a $45 million budget shortfall.
The departments under review include law, art, music, mathematical and data sciences, public health, communications, forestry and natural resources and engineering.
Enrollment trends since 2018 helped to identify the departments. According to the university, the review aims to align its academic programs with student demand, career opportunities and market trends while ensuring efficient delivery of its offerings.
The University said some programs; as well as, the Potomac State and WVU Tech campuses and the WVU Extension Service, are exempt from the review.
By August 11, preliminary recommendations will be made to individual colleges and departments, and appeals will be heard later that month. The West Virginia University Board of Governors is expected to make final recommendations on September 15. According to the university, staff and faculty reduction letters will be sent out mid-October.
The Board of Governors approved a $1.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2024 last month, which includes $7 million in staff cuts, or approximately 132 positions, including 38 faculty members. The board approved the elimination of 12 graduate and doctoral programs and a three percent tuition increase.
President E. Gordon Gee and other top university officials have stated that the shortfall, which could reach $75 million in five years, is primarily due to enrollment declines. West Virginia University’s student population has decreased by 10 percent since 2015.
Gee also cited factors of inflation stress and increases in premiums the school must pay for the state’s government employees’ health insurance program, PEIA, which the state Legislature passed earlier this year.
“We will assess what is most relevant and invest in those initiatives that support our students, our mission and meet market demand,” Gee said in March during a State of University Address.
