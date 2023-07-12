WVU

Woodburn Hall is partially seen next to Martin Hall on the Woodburn Circle on the downtown campus on Sunday April 19, 2020 during the Coronavirus outbreak. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

During a Campus Conversation on Monday, WVU officials announced that 47 percent of academic programs and 48 percent of academic units would be under review amid a $45 million budget shortfall.

The departments under review include law, art, music, mathematical and data sciences, public health, communications, forestry and natural resources and engineering.

