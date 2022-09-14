CHARLESTON — Volunteers and public health workers set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers Thursday for the largest event for overdose reversal drug training and distribution in West Virginia’s history.
It was the 3rd time the state, which has seen the most opioid overdose deaths per capita out of any other in the U.S., hosted a “Save a Life Day” event. But it was the 1st time the effort has reached all 55 counties.
West Virginia has by far the nation’s highest overdose death rate, and 4 out of every 5 fatal overdoses in West Virginia in 2021 involved an opioid.
Organizers said they had at least 10,000 doses of Narcan — a name-brand overdose reversal drug — to distribute, along with a 10- to 15-minute training session on how to use it and other resources. Those materials also included CPR masks and informational pamphlets on how to identify signs of an opioid overdose. Narcan was provided by the state Office of Drug Control Policy.
West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute also provided over 10,000 fentanyl test strips to be distributed across the state. This year, the state Legislature decriminalized Fentanyl test strips, which help drug users identify fentanyl and other potentially deadly chemicals.
In addition to more than 180 locations throughout the state, mobile outreach teams were also deployed to hard-hit areas to provide Narcan and other resources to people who might not know about Save a Life Day or wouldn’t feel comfortable coming to one of the sites
Highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24.
The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. The idea is to encourage public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
West Virginians have cleaned up almost 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events since the program began in 1988.
Group registration is required by Sept. 16 call 800-322-5530.
