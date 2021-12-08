1
CHARLESTON — For the 2nd straight year, West Virginia’s Joyful Night celebration at the state Capitol will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The holiday event with Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice in Charleston is scheduled to be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 on the West Virginia Channel and on social media platforms. It will include the annual lighting of the state Christmas tree and performances from school bands.
Cathy Justice also will announce student ornament contest winners.
Holly Forbes joining crooner Murphy on holiday tour
2
LOGAN — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is bringing along a friend to his series of West Virginia holiday concerts this month.
Murphy announced last week on social media that former “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes will join him on his Home for the Holidays Tour.
Forbes is from the eastern Kentucky community of Argillite. She recently finished in the top 10 of the NBC talent show.
Murphy’s tour includes five shows that are open to the public. The scheduled concerts will be Dec. 10 in Huntington, Dec. 16 in Point Pleasant, Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 9 private event in his hometown of Logan. According to Murphy’s Facebook page, other concert dates may be added.
In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.
John Hutchison to become Supreme Court chief justice
3
CHARLESTON — John Hutchison will become the West Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice on Jan 1.
The court announced the move last week.
As chief justice, Hutchison will become the administrative leader of the state’s judiciary system, including circuit, family and magistrate courts. A new intermediate court system will open on July 1.
In 2020, Hutchison won a special election for a 4-year term on the court. He was appointed in 2018 to the seat vacated by convicted former Justice Allen Loughry.
The court also announced that Beth Walker will serve as chief justice in 2023. Walker also served as chief justice in 2019.
The current chief justice is Evan Jenkins.
Man sentenced
in deadly crash
involving newlyweds
4
PRINCETON — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a term of five to 25 years in prison on charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.
Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 41, of Woodstock appeared last week in Mercer County for sentencing in the 2020 crash that killed Corey McKinney, 26, and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married, according to news sources.
An investigation by the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment showed that Olivo crossed the center line and hit the ATV with the couple head on. He pleaded guilty in September to driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of controlled substances causing death.
McKinney’s widow and parents asked Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to impose the maximum penalty. They noted the victim’s youth, that he had just started a new job, was newly married and had a bright future.
Olivio’s attorney asked the judge to consider concurrent sentencing on the charges, but Sadler declined and ordered the sentences to run consecutively.
“It was really a senseless act and a preventable act,” Sadler said.
Hospital employees get raises, must pay health premiums
5
HUNTINGTON — A 3-year contract ratified by union maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital includes annual wage increases but requires them to begin paying health insurance premiums starting in 2023.
Members of the Service Employees International Union District 119 last week ratified the contract covering more than 900 workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital, ending a month-old strike.
Under the terms of the contract released by the union, the workers will receive an annual 2% pay increase. An additional 2% boost was added onto the wage scale along with an increase in the shift differential.
Employees will receive free health care until Jan. 1, 2023, when they will start to pay biweekly premiums. Union workers can get that premium lowered through annual health assessments.
Retirees will have to pay $125 per month for the hospital’s insurance plan starting next April. They can choose to receive $250 to purchase a supplemental plan. Prescription discounts were extended to retirees to help offset the cost unpaid by Medicare.
“Our members stood proudly in solidarity on the strike line and beat back concession after concession,” union regional director Sherri McKinney said in a statement. “These healthcare heroes deserve way more than what this hospital finally offered, but we are celebrating the victories that were won.”
The hospital said in a statement that employees could likely begin returning to work as soon as Friday.
