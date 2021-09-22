CHARLESTON — A mining company is locating a new plant in West Virginia, bringing 47 new full-time jobs and a $10 million investment, officials said.
CS Global Group, a Turkish mining company, specializes in barite manufacturing and sales. It is locating its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Moundsville.
The plant is expected to be operating in early 2022, according to a statement from Gov. Jim Justice.
CS Global Group operates in more than 60 countries. It manufactures and sells barium sulfate, which is used in the oil and gas drilling industry and other industrial applications. The company is officially incorporated in West Virginia as ADO Industries Inc., the statement said.
The company plans to build a new 25,000-square-foot (2,322-square-meter) warehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.