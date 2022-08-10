CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government.

The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.

