BRAMWELL — A downtown Bramwell restaurant harkening back to America’s past while serving classic food and milkshakes to off-road adventurers and other tourists is being featured soon by a show highlighting the nation’s independently-owed eateries.

The Bramwell Corner Shop offers diners an old-fashioned soda fountain experience. Opened in 2010, it was soon bringing in ATV riders coming to explore a new branch of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail, dubbed the Pocahontas Trail, that had opened in Mercer County.

