MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins has resigned as the basketball coach at West Virginia University.
Huggins stepped down Saturday after a driving under the influence arrest in Pittsburgh on Friday evening.
The DUI arrest comes just weeks after Huggins created controversy by using an anti-gay slur and making other comments on a radio program. Huggins publicly apologized after that incident and received a suspension and took a salary reduction from the university.
Friday’s arrest, which was Huggin’s second DUI arrest – the first in 2004 while he was head coach at Cincinnati – ended his coaching career at WVU. Huggins issued the following statement Saturday evening:
“Mountaineer Nation:
Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.
My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.
It has been the honor of my professional career to lead the men’s basketball program at my alma mater and I take great pride in our accomplishments. But I am most proud of the tremendous young men who chose to spend their formative years with us, and who have gone on to do great things with their lives.
I was born in Morgantown, graduated from West Virginia University and had the pleasure of coaching here for seventeen seasons as an assistant or head coach. It will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer.
Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.
Sincerely,
Bob Huggins”
WVU President Gordon Gee and Vice President/Director of Athletics Wren Baker issued the following statement:
Coach Huggins informed us of his intent to retire and has submitted his letter of resignation, and we have accepted it in light of recent events. We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family.
On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state. During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history.
In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.
The following is from Bob Huggins’ WVU coaching Bio from WVU Basketball website:
A proven success as a program builder, recruiter and game strategist who has won 935 games as a collegiate head coach, Bob Huggins has directed his alma mater to 345 victories, the 2010 NCAA Final Four, the 2010 Big East Championship and 13 postseason appearances, including 11 NCAA Tournaments (five NCAA Sweet 16s), during his 16 seasons in Morgantown.
Huggins was selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. He ranks first in total victories among active Division I head coaches and has the third-most wins in college basketball history among Division I head coaches.
Huggins, a 1977 graduate of West Virginia University, was introduced as WVU’s 21st men’s basketball coach on Good Friday, April 6, 2007.
Huggins has compiled a 935-414 (.693) record in 41 seasons as a head coach, which includes stints at Walsh College (1980-83), Akron (1984-1989), Cincinnati (1989-2005), Kansas State (2006-07) and West Virginia (2007-present).
Huggins’ teams have participated in postseason play in 35 of his 41 seasons, including 26 NCAA Tournaments. His squads have won 20 or more games in all but 11 of his 41 campaigns, including 30 or more three times, and he has averaged 22.8 victories a season.
In November 2017, Huggins signed an amended employment agreement, extending his employment with the University until 2027.
