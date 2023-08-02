During an emergency meeting Tuesday, the Higher Education Policy Commission voted unanimously to revoke Alderson Broaddus University’s authorization to confer degrees in West Virginia effective December 31, 2023.
This means no new students can be admitted to the private university for the fall semester, but seniors scheduled to graduate in December may return to complete their degrees.
The meeting was called because of the “rapidly deteriorating financial condition at Alderson Broaddus University may result in serious financial harm to students.”
The university last week received a termination notice from the city of Philippi over $776,598.70 in unpaid water, sewer and electric bills.
“While I truly wish there had been a viable path forward for Alderson Broaddus University to continue operating, our foremost priority is to help their students continue their education as seamlessly as possible,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “We have been working with other colleges and universities in the state, and we are grateful to have institutions that are eager to help these students transfer and complete their degrees. The Commission takes its role in authorizing private institutions to operate within West Virginia very seriously. This is a role that the Legislature entrusted us with to safeguard students, and that is exactly what we are doing.”
The commission’s vote today also included authorizing the chancellor to enter an order directing the steps Alderson Broaddus must take to wind down its operations. This includes, but is not limited to:
Not accepting, admitting, or enrolling new students beginning with the Fall 2023 semester;
Not returning any current students to campus for the Fall 2023 semester, except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return to complete their degrees;
Developing and executing appropriate plans related to the online teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;
Immediately ending all athletic and extracurricular activities;
Notifying all currently enrolled students of this loss of authorization and a detailed explanation of how this action directly affects them, what support services are being provided to them, and what actions they must take to obtain transcripts to transfer to another institution or complete graduation requirements at the university;
Making advisors accessible and posting those hours to meet with all currently enrolled students, either virtually or in person, to advise them of options to transfer to other institutions of higher education;
Providing transcripts and financial aid records and/or assistance to students;
Distributing degrees and certificates to students who have completed program requirements;
Reimbursement to students, except those seniors who return for the Fall 2023 semester to complete their programs of study, of any payments that have been made for tuition and fees for the Fall 2023 semester; and
Any other necessary and appropriate student services as specified by the chancellor.
West Virginia Wesleyan College, located in Buckhannon, released a statement that it “stands ready to serve all current or incoming Alderson Broaddus students at this difficult time. We will provide these students with fast and free priority application and thorough transcript evaluations.
“Students accepted to WVWC will be given guaranteed housing placement, robust financial aid opportunities, and holistic student support. Students and families are encouraged to contact admissions@wvwc.edu or 304-473-8510 for direct and individualized attention.
“We respect the decision of the Higher Education Policy Commission and have offered our willingness to formally discuss any teachout or partnership agreement. We grieve with the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Alderson Broaddus University and are committed to providing emotional and spiritual care during this challenging time.”
Alderson Broaddus has the right to appeal the Commission’s decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days.
