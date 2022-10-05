MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said.
Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity’s interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said last week.
“In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code,” said Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.
State programs receiving $7.9 million in federal funding awards
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia programs to address homelessness, health care services and medical research.
The awards include $5.8 million to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for home visit services for children and families in at-risk communities; $1 million to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for new treatment access for substance use disorder in rural communities; $365,000 to West Virginia University for research into arthritis, musculoskeletal and skin diseases through genome editing; and $250,000 to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for mental health services for children and families affected by substance use disorder.
Also $200,000 to Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc. to support mental health services to adults and youth in the community; $160,000 to Youth Services System, Wheeling, for response to the needs of at-risk youth; and $149,000 to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless to help youth who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness and human trafficking.
Funding will remove abandoned, dilapidated structures
MATOAKA — Grants totaling $9.2 million are going to 21 West Virginia communities to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures, officials said.
The funds will be given as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release.
