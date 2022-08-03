CHARLESTON — A 10% reduction in West Virginia’s income tax proposed by Gov. Jim Justice stalled Friday in the Senate.

Instead of taking up the Republican governor’s proposal, the Senate explained its intentions to reduce the personal property tax and business inventory tax if voters in November approve a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to do so.

