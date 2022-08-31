MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school.
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school.
The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus.
The 186,000-square-foot facility will offer amenities that include a 300-seat auditorium, an atrium, a social stairwell modeled after Google’s headquarters, a cafe and dining area and a fitness center.
The facility is named after Bob and Laura Reynolds, who were on hand for the opening. Bob Reynolds is the president and CEO of Putnam Investments and a 1974 finance graduate of the university. More than 5 years ago, the couple donated $10 million to begin construction.
Several others donated $1 million or more to the project as well.
