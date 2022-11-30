Delegate Moore Capito, the next generation of a West Virginia political dynasty, says he’s running for governor.
“I’m running because I have skin in the game like so many West Virginians,” said Capito, who described spending his life in West Virginia and raising children in the state. “We’re going to pass the torch to a new generation.”
Capito, a Republican, made the announcement during an in-studio appearance on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a statement indicating he is strongly considering a run for governor — but he hasn’t made a final decision.
Moore Capito is the son of current U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and grandson of 3-time Gov. Arch Moore, also a Republican.
His cousin, state Treasurer Riley Moore, just announced last week his intention to run for Congress.
“I’m a West Virginia conservative,” Moore Capito said today. “I think a West Virginia conservative is a very unique breed, and we’re proud of that.”
Gov. Jim Justice, who is now 2 years into his 2nd term, is up against a term limit and can’t run for governor again.
Other candidates who have filed already to run for governor in 2024 include automobile dealer Chris Miller, who is the son of Congresswoman Carol Miller plus Republicans Terri Bradshaw of Gandeeville, Alexander David Gaaserud of Elkins and Rashida Yost of Martinsburg.
Former Delegate Marshall Wilson has also filed to run under America Coming Together.
Moore Capito was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2016. He was named chairman of the House Judiciary Committee in 2020. Much of the non-financial legislation comes through Judiciary, so it is considered a key committee.
“I’m not a big talker, but I like to listen,” Capito said when describing his leadership style.
Warner, the Secretary of State, released a statement today indicating he might join the race too.
“Since the mid-term election, I have spoken with people across the state, and received very positive reactions to the accomplishments we’ve made in the Secretary of State’s office,” stated Warner, a Republican.
“People want a leader who will continue the serious work which needs to be done to improve education, promote West Virginia energy production, build out infrastructure, and enhance our economy. This is why I am giving every consideration to running for Governor in 2024.”
Warner continued, “Come January, I will make a final decision, and I will make an official announcement of my intentions at that time. I look forward to continuing my life of service, and to working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, yet another Republican, released a lengthy statement this month expressing openness to governor, Senate or a House bid.
“We have a very deep record, as strong as any potential candidate in the nation for either the U.S. Senate or for Governor. I have been asked to consider running for these two positions, as well as the U.S. House in the northern part of the state or stand for re-election as Attorney General,” Morrisey stated.
“I want to give all of these options appropriate and due consideration. But rest assured, I know how important it is to be strong, especially when it comes to taking on a tough incumbent.”
