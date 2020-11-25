1 CHARLESTON — Evan Jenkins will serve as the West Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice next year.
Jenkins was previously chosen to replace Tim Armstead. The court last week designated John Hutchison to serve as chief justice in 2022.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Jenkins and Armstead to the court in August 2018 as temporary replacements after 2 other justices retired during an impeachment scandal. Voters elected Jenkins and Armstead to the bench that November. Jenkins is serving through 2024. Armstead won re-election in June to a 12-year term.
Jenkins served 2 terms in the U.S. House as a Republican. Armstead is a former Republican speaker of the state House of Delegates.
Justice appointed Hutchison to the court in December 2018 to fill the seat of convicted former Justice Allen Loughry. Hutchison, a former Raleigh County circuit judge, was elected in June to fill out the remainder of Loughry’s term through 2024.
Inmate killed in prison assault
2 MOUNT OLIVE — An inmate at a maximum-security prison in West Virginia has been killed in an assault by another prisoner, authorities said.
Brian O’Neil Gifft, 40, died Friday after he was attacked in a Mount Olive Correctional Complex housing unit with a makeshift weapon that was later recovered, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
Gifft was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County.
The identity of the suspect was withheld pending completion of an investigation and the filing of charges, the statement said. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigators will turn over their findings to state police, which responded to the incident.
Court upholds $17m injury verdict
3 CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has affirmed a jury verdict of nearly $17 million for a woman who was injured when Wal-Mart staffers tried to detain a shoplifter.
The court rejected the retail giant’s appeal last Thursday.
A lawyer for Diane Ankrom, 53, said employees were trying to detain a shoplifter last year when he ran into Ankrom’s shopping cart, which was carrying her granddaughter. Ankrom fell to the ground with the cart falling on top of her.
Ankrom’s lawyers said she has had multiple surgeries and has been admitted to the hospital more than 20 times.
Police: Justice threatened over COVID rules
4 CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening Gov. Jim Justice and his staff over restrictions meant to keep people from getting infected and dying during the coronavirus pandemic.
Steven Long, 49, was arrested last Thursday night and charged with terroristic threatening, news outlets reported, citing a statement from West Virginia State Police.
Troopers received a complaint the day before about a tweet that was deemed a possible threat, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
The tweet complains about policies implemented by Justice, West Virginia State Medical Director Anye Amjad and West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh, and in retaliation, “calls for ‘LynchMob Justice’ and the public execution of all 3 government officials,” Cpl. Benjamin Wood wrote in the criminal complaint.
Long told troopers he was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech with the tweet, the criminal complaint said.
Capitol dome to be visible again
5 CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Capitol dome will be visible again by the end of the month, officials said.
The gold dome has been covered for more than a year as construction crews repaired water damage and made other improvements.
A white protective covering over the dome will be fully removed at the end of November and scaffolding around it will come down in the coming months, West Virginia Department of Administration Secretary Allen McVey told WCHS-TV.
McVey said outside repairs are basically complete.
“We have finished all of the work on the exterior. We needed to do some painting up there. We needed to do a little bit of re-gilding. But it’s completely sealed and in great shape now,” McVey said.
Plans call for the interior work to be done in April and for the entire $15 million project to be completed in May.
Site chosen for metal packaging plant
6 WEIRTON — Gruppo Fanti, a metal packaging manufacturer, has chosen West Virginia as the site of its 1st U.S. plant, bringing 40 jobs and an investment of $30 million to Weirton, officials said.
The company is headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Fanti Group was founded in 1948, specializing in packaging, and operates several plants in Italy along with production and commercial facilities in Europe, Russia and Africa that make more than 100 million metal cans every year, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release.
West Virginia was 1 of 3 states considered for the new plant. State Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said the state competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for the facility.
The company is modifying an existing facility in Weirton and plans to start production in 2022.
1988 remains ID’d as fugitive
7 CLARKSBURG — Remains found in Ohio in 1988 have been identified as a West Virginia fugitive, authorities said.
DNA testing was used to identify the remains as John Paul Devaughn, who was wanted for parole violations in West Virginia, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
Devaughn was convicted of murder in Ritchie County in 1983, served nearly 5 years in prison, was released on parole and then escaped his supervision, the Marshal Service said. He’s been considered a fugitive since October 1989.
The Marshals Service began helping search for Devaughn in January 2011, but suspected he might be deceased and collected DNA from a relative in 2015. The sample was submitted to a company that helps resolve missing person cases and it notified the Marshals Service on Nov. 13 of a match to unidentified remains found in Portage County, Ohio in 1988.
The remains also had a leather bracelet with “John” printed on it, said officials, who notified Devaughn’s family of their findings.
