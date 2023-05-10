LEWISBURG — Entries are officially open for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia’s livestock and home, arts, and garden competitions. All rules and regulations, as well as registration instructions are posted on the State Fair’s website. The deadline to enter is July 14, 2023.
Competition highlights for 2023 include a revamped Sheep Shearing Competition, fan-favorite best pepperoni roll and chocolate lover’s dessert delight cooking contests, and of course, the rest of the cooking, flower, ag produce, needlework, and fine arts competitions. True to the State Fair’s mission, livestock competitions are also available for West Virginia’s 4-H and FFA, and open show classes.
“Every year exhibitors gather to honor the State Fair’s mission of promoting agricultural knowledge and advancement, and the arts. Exhibitors enter award winning produce, flowers, baked goods, livestock, and more. We’re looking forward to seeing what everyone brings out this year!” said Agriculture Competitions Manager Alexis Porterfield-Mulcahy.
Please visit statefairfofwv.com more information or to register online. The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on Aug. 10-19, 2023. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.
New Jersey man sentenced for role in drug conspiracy
MARTINSBURG — A Blackwood, New Jersey, man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for being the supplier in a drug conspiracy that stretched from New Jersey to Maryland to West Virginia.
Aquilino Javier Lorenzo-Rivera, 39, previously pled guilty to distribution of fentanyl. Lorenzo-Rivera admitted that he distributed nearly 34 grams of acetyl fentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) and more than 241 grams of a fentanyl mixture.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh heard about Lorenzo-Rivera’s travels to and from the Eastern Panhandle to supply drugs to another dealer. During the investigation, officers found nearly 200 grams of fentanyl and nearly 300 grams of cocaine base that Lorenzo-Rivera had transported to a dealer in Harpers Ferry, as well as more than $12,000 in cash seized from a traffic stop. The judge discussed Lorenzo-Rivera’s continuous pattern of criminal conduct, which includes 14 felony convictions.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
