LEWISBURG — Entries are officially open for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia’s livestock and home, arts, and garden competitions. All rules and regulations, as well as registration instructions are posted on the State Fair’s website. The deadline to enter is July 14, 2023.

Competition highlights for 2023 include a revamped Sheep Shearing Competition, fan-favorite best pepperoni roll and chocolate lover’s dessert delight cooking contests, and of course, the rest of the cooking, flower, ag produce, needlework, and fine arts competitions. True to the State Fair’s mission, livestock competitions are also available for West Virginia’s 4-H and FFA, and open show classes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.