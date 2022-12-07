CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said.
Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday.
“Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations in an incredible way,’’ Justice said in a news release.
Severance tax collections continued to surge. Collections for the first 5 months of this fiscal year exceeded total severance tax collections for all of fiscal year 2021 by more than 2.3 times, the release said.
Personal income tax collections in November totaled $158.9 million, the release said. Collections exceeded the estimate by $109.7 million and prior year receipts by 14.9%.
Consumer sales tax collections of $153.2 million were $15.1 million above the estimate for November and 2.7% ahead of prior November collections, it said.
Two state food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state.
Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, according to news sources. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
The money for the food banks was included in this year’s budget. Funds will be used for food and infrastructure.
Facing Hunger Foodbank works with 220 agencies. Last year, the food bank bought refrigerators and freezers to help with food storage and distribution.
“As long as I’m here, I’m going to put this in my budget,” Justice said. “We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don’t need people going hungry in West Virginia.”
GOP increases majority as Dem lawmaker flips parties
CHARLESTON — One of a shrinking number of Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature announced Thursday that he is changing his party affiliation to Republican.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County said he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans’ control of the state Senate to 31 of its 34 seats come January. This year, Senate Republicans occupied 23 seats to the Democrats’ 11.
That means Republicans will hold a total of 119 out of 134 positions in the state Legislature at the start of the 2023 session.
Jeffries was lauded by members of both parties this past year when a letter he wrote to Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett inviting him to visit West Virginia resulted in a major economic development deal.
Two Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries, Precision Castparts Corp. and BHE Renewables, agreed to purchase from the state 2,000 acres in Jackson County, the site of a former aluminum plant. Precision Castparts Corp. plans to build a titanium melt facility that manufactures products for aerospace and other industries. The plant will be powered by BHE Renewables with a renewable energy microgrid that uses solar power and battery storage.
Jefffries is the owner and president of Cornerstone Interiors, a commercial interior finishing company.
