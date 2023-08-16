Monday was the last day to sign supplemental appropriations; others will now go into law without his signature
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice joined officials from the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Monday to sign a suite of bills aimed at confronting staffing shortages and other issues in the state’s jail systems.
The bills — passed by the Legislature in last week’s special session — will implement pay raises and bonuses for correctional officers and non-uniformed staff, like therapists and cooks, in the state’s correctional facilities as well as change some policies for the division.
“Is this going to absolutely solve all the problems and fix everything? Maybe not,” Justice said at the bill signing ceremony. “This is all effort, all the bills, this is effort — don’t confuse effort with accomplishment. If we need to do more to achieve, we need to do more. If we need to do better at how we perform our jobs and our duties, then we need to get better.”
The suite of bills signed Monday included four appropriations, three of which — Senate Bills 1003, 1004 and 1005 — will put a little more than $27 million into the division to help increase pay and provide bonuses for some employees as well as cover some parole fees. The bills were meant to help the division lessen staff vacancies — there is currently around a 30% vacancy rate among correctional officers — as the jail population in the state continues to grow.
Last week — a year after Justice declared a state of emergency for corrections due to overcrowding and understaffing — a federal class action lawsuit was filed against the state by several incarcerated people over “inhumane conditions” within the jails and the “deliberate indifference” of staff toward the health and safety of those housed there.
In a deposition from Division of Corrections Chief of Staff Brad Douglas, conditions at the state facilities could be improved if the state put $60 million toward correctional officers and $250 million on maintenance for the jails.
SB 1039, the other appropriation bill signed by Justice Monday, created a new, $15 million fund for deferred maintenance and the replacement of aging equipment at Corrections. That is about 6% of the need Douglas said exists for such projects in his deposition.
Other bills signed by Justice for corrections were SB 1006 and SB 1009. The first bill extends the time that temporary ID cards given to those released from custody are valid, up to 180 days now instead of 90.
The second bill limits medical procedures incarcerated people can receive while in state custody to only those deemed “medically necessary.” Through amendments added by members of the House of Delegates, a medical professional — not the state — will have to sign off on treatment and contraceptives that are classified as being medically necessary.
Notably not included among the bills signed by Justice Monday was SB 1010, which was passed by the Legislature as part of the proposed Corrections package taken up last week. That bill, if not vetoed by Justice, would allow the state Supreme Court of Appeals to design pretrial release programs in all circuits in the state “with the aim of reducing regional jail populations,” according to the bill.
It would create a new electronic notice system for court date reminders and other important deadlines to reduce failures to appear among people facing charges.
With these six bills signed, Justice has now put his signature on seven of the 35 pieces of legislation passed by lawmakers last week. On Friday, he signed House Bill 124 to establish Summersville Lake as the newest state park.
Per state code, Monday was the last day Justice could sign or veto any of the supplemental appropriations bills passed last Tuesday. All others now become law without his signature, as no vetoes have been filed. Justice will have until Aug. 25 to sign or veto the bills passed that were not appropriations.
