PARKERSBURG — West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents 3 years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years.
Madison Wine received the sentence last week in Wood County Circuit Court, news sources reported. She was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder, arson and cruelty to animals in the May 2019 fire that killed Robert and Charolette Taylor, injured a 6-year-old and killed dogs in their Davisville home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.