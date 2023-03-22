HUNTINGTON—The first of several sessions of a “nature-focused therapy group” at Marshall University met recently with 13 student participants.
That’s how Tiffany Bowes, a mental health specialist in Marshall’s Counseling Center, describes Gro Garden Therapy, which will meet throughout March and April in the Marshall Science Building Greenhouse.
Participating students discussed emotions, decision-making and related strategies and planted seeds that they will get to see grow over the next seven weeks of sessions, Bowes said.
“We went through and picked out themes that would match garden activities that we would have and be able to do with the students,” Bowes said. “So, things like mindfulness, or we talked today a lot about making choices and just being able to be in tune with your emotional side and following through with that. So, things like emotional detoxing or motivation or goal-setting. A lot of these topics and themes are very easily intertwined to nurturing the garden as we need to nurture our mental health.”
Along with these themes, future activities for the sessions will include testing the pH of the soil in the campus garden, working with Marshall’s Dietetics program, visiting Huntington’s Kitchen, creating fairy gardens and learning how to do composting, Bowes said.
“If you’re gardening, then you’re being physically active,” Bowes said. “If you’re gardening, you’re actually nurturing something... You’re able to enjoy the benefit of what you grow by consuming it, and so that puts you in a position to be more knowledgeable about what it is you’re consuming and what you’re putting in your body in order to make healthier choices for yourself. So, all of that together brings a sense of health.”
State surpasses 8,000 COVID deaths during pandemic
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has surpassed 8,000 coronavirus deaths, according to state health figures released last week.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, 8,005 people have died in the state over the past three years since the pandemic started. There have been 29 deaths reported in the past week.
The state surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in December 2021, 6,000 deaths in February 2022 and 7,000 deaths last June.
Justice ended emergency rules for COVID-19 on Jan. 1 that mobilized the West Virginia National Guard and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to respond to the pandemic. Justice first declared the emergency three years ago Thursday, when West Virginia was still the last state to report a case of the virus.
The DHHR last month started scaling back its reporting to show weekly COVID-19 health updates, including the number of deaths and hospitalizations. The department no longer issues the number of virus cases reported daily.
Justice continues to hold his briefings with reporters by teleconference. He dwindled his briefings from three per week and now gives COVID-19 updates once weekly along with other administration announcements.
New Theatre West Virginia leader planning big changes
BEAVER — Theatre West Virginia’s new general manager Gayle Oakes said she’s ready to break a leg.
After a few weeks on the job, Oakes said she is planning some major changes including new music for their historical dramas, updates to the stage, new Broadway productions and fundraisers that get the entire community involved.
Oakes, who grew up in Channahon, Illinois, a small town on the banks for the Illinois River just a stone’s throw from southwest Chicago, said she has wanted a career in theater since she was young but was always told it would likely be a long shot.
Before completing her major, Oakes said she got wrapped up with the excitement of traveling, which led her to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, where she met her husband, who was a park ranger.
Oakes said she was already familiar with TWV even before being selected to replace the former general manager Scott Hill, who retired in January.
Prior to getting her full-time gig with TWV, Oakes worked as a pharmacy tech at the Beckley VA Medical Center while also running a non-profit, faith-based performing arts ministry called Beckley Children Theatre Ministry.
Oakes said she started her nonprofit theater after learning about the TWV board’s decision to close the theater company.
Oakes said the incident was the inspiration behind starting Beckley Children Theatre Ministry, which she intends to continue as TWV and her nonprofit theater operate during opposite times of the year.
First and foremost, Oakes said she wants to refurbish the two towers attached to either side of the stage.
She said she hopes to qualify for grant funding to pay to update the towers by adding railings and replacing some of the rotted wood.
She said she is also looking to update and repaint the sound towers located on either side of the audience section.
Oakes said she recently found out that park employees will be able to handle this project.
Although it’s been only two weeks, Oakes said she can’t wait to dig in and see her ideas come to life. In doing this job, Oakes said she’s also living proof that you can make a living out of the theater.
