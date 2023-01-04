SOUTH CHARLESTON — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police.
The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking near a bridge along state Route 4 and thought he recognized one of them as having an active warrant.
Raynor stopped them and confirmed the active warrant for 29-year-old Derek Lee Smith. The officer handcuffed Smith and tried to place him in the police vehicle, but Smith escaped and jumped from the bridge into the river, according to police.
“Cpl. Raynor attempted to rescue Mr. Smith but was unsuccessful,” according to police. The second man, 61-year-old Darrius James Nottingham Jr., also “entered the river and disappeared from sight.”
A search of the river led to the discovery of their bodies the following day.
Supreme Court announces chief justices for 2023, 2024
CHARLESTON — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has announced the justices who will lead the court in 2023 and 2024.
Justice Beth Walker will take over as chief justice of the Supreme Court beginning in the new year. Justice Tim Armstead will serve as chief justice in 2024.
John Hutchison, who joined the court in 2018 and served as chief justice this year, will continue to serve as a justice on the court after he vacates his seat as chief. His term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
Walker, who was elected to the Supreme Court in 2016 and began her 12-year term in January 2017, also served as chief justice in 2019. In 2018, Walker was on the court when West Virginia lawmakers completed the extraordinary move of impeaching all four state Supreme Court justices for spending issues, including a suspended justice facing a 23-count federal indictment.
The article of impeachment stated the justices abused their authority and failed to control office expenses, including more than $1 million in renovations to their individual offices. It also said they failed to maintain policies over matters such as working lunches and the use of state vehicles and office computers at home.
Walker was accused of spending $131,000 on office renovations. However, she was ultimately acquitted of the impeachment charge in a trial before the state Senate in which she apologized for her role in the scandal.
Walker was “reprimanded and censured, “but allowed to remain on the court.
Walker said in a statement this week that during her first tenure as chief justice, the court “focused on rebuilding public confidence in the judiciary.”
Armstead will serve as acting chief justice in 2023 when Walker is unable to participate in a case.
Deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said.
The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement.
Colder said West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave, was traveling to refuel the vehicle.
Police have not released the 13-year-old’s identity. A crowd gathered at a corner of the intersection for a candlelight vigil Sunday, holding signs that read “Justice for Laney.”
State Police Sgt. B.K. Wellman asked for patience during the investigation, telling news outlets that investigators would reconstruct the accident scene and retrieve data from the vehicle to determine the vehicle’s speed at the time.
GOP House Speaker announces 2023 session leadership
CHARLESTON — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced last week.
Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously served as House majority leader, will chair the House Committee on Health, Hanshaw said. Summers was the first Republican woman to be named house majority leader in West Virginia when she was appointed in 2018.
Summers will work alongside Republican Del. Heather Tully, of Nicholas County, who will be vice chair of House Health. Hanshaw said Summers, an emergency room nurse, and Tully, a family nurse practitioner, bring “real-world health care experience.”
“We have the opportunity to lead with our expertise and continue taking strong action with this crucial committee, “Hanshaw said.
Republican Delegates David Kelly, Dean Jeffries and Laura Kimble will serve as assistant majority leaders.
Longtime vice chairman of the House Finance Committee, Republican Del. Vernon Criss of Wood County, will chair the House Finance Committee.
Public Service Commission approves surcharge
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers to fund system-wide infrastructure improvements.
The order entered last week approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission’s Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West Virginia American Water to add a 5.98% surcharge on monthly water bills. That equals about $3.63 for the average residential customer, the utility said in a statement. For most customers, the surcharge will be prorated on their first 2023 bill.
The money will fund $48.7 million in upgrades that the utility plans to make in 2023. That amount includes $31 million to replace or upgrade more than 16 miles of water mains, $6.4 million to replace service lines and fire hydrants and $9.3 million to replace water meters. Another $2 million will be spent upgrading troubled water systems the utility is acquiring.
The surcharge was approved through West Virginia’s Distribution System Improvement Charge program and will allow the utility to more quickly recover the costs for infrastructure investments deemed to be in the public interest.
The purpose of the charge is to “address the national challenge of aging water infrastructure by directing additional investment to areas where improvements are most needed,’’ Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in a news release. “All parties involved in the agreement acknowledged the accelerated investments we’ve made since incorporating this surcharge in 2017 and recognize that this investment is a significant priority in the best interest of customers.’’
