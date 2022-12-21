SOUTH CHARLESTON — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the 2-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.
Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release. During last year’s firearms season, 42,143 bucks were killed.
The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.
Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR’s Wildlife Resources section, said mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.
The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. Hunting opportunities for antlerless deer also will occur later this month.
State to digitize vehicle registration process
CHARLESTON — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state.
Gov. Justice Jim Justice said last week that the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions remotely, reducing long processing times while reducing costs and errors.
Residents will be able to access and keep their vehicle titles online or on their smartphones.
“Improving West Virginian’s experience at the DMV has been a priority of mine throughout my administration,” Justice said in a statement.
No timetable was given on the completion of the project.
Students hoping to become teachers can seek scholarship
CHARLESTON — High school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until the end of the month to apply for a state-sponsored college scholarship.
The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program provides up to $10,000 per year, for a total of $40,000, for 25 new students each year from a pool of applicants nationally, the Higher Education Policy Commission said in a news release.
“Across our state and the country, we’re looking for the best and brightest high school students who are ready to inspire future students — just like their own teachers have inspired them,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s higher education chancellor.
The program is the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants. It is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education and elementary education.
Scholarship recipients must commit to teaching in one of these fields in the state for at least five years after graduation. Recipients are paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor throughout their college careers.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
WVU rifle team receives $1M gift from family of supporters
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s rifle team has received a $1 million gift from a family of longtime supporters of the university’s athletic programs, the athletic department announced last week.
The gift from the Hayhurst family, which will go through the nonprofit WVU Foundation, will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity as well as assist the rifle team, the department said in a news release.
The family was inspired by a speech by former rifle coach Marsha Beasley during her induction into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. Brothers Ronald Hayhurst, the late Robert Hayhurst and the late Robin Hayhurst earned degrees at WVU. Robert Hayhurst’s daughter, Christine Hayhurst Davis, is also a WVU graduate who now runs the family’s business enterprise, the statement said.
The WVU rifle team has produced numerous Olympians and won 19 NCAA championships, including 6 under current coach Jon Hammond.
