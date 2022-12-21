SOUTH CHARLESTON — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the 2-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.

Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release. During last year’s firearms season, 42,143 bucks were killed.

