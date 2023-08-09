PHILIPPI — New details emerged Sunday about the dire state of financials at Alderson Broaddus University, a private university dealing with the fallout of millions of dollars of debt.
The Higher Education Policy Commission last week voted to revoke the university’s authorization to confer degrees in the state, effective at the end of this year. The decision was based on the university’s long-standing and rapidly worsening financial issues. The school’s enrollment has been around 750 students.
On Sunday, lawmakers in the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability learned more details of the university’s debt, according to HEPC Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker:
$835,000 is owed to the the city of Philippi for utilities and more, more than previously reported because additional monthly bills have come in;
$2 million is owed to Sodexo, the university’s food supplier;
The university has “significant debt lines of credit” that are up to $5 million.
The university’s largest outstanding loan was $27 million with the United States Department of Agriculture, which was aimed to help struggling rural universities as previously reported by MetroNews.
Additionally, Tucker told lawmakers that about eight to 10 first-year students who were enrolled in the university’s physician assistants program have not been able to successfully transfer to other universities because programs are full for the fall semester. She said her staff has been calling schools trying to place these students. She said, so far, those conversations haven’t been successful and they’re looking into if schools can extend their student cap.
Multiple lawmakers expressed concern that these students find an academic home before school starts this fall.
Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, asked Tucker if the university was “still actively recruiting students” this past spring before news of the financial issues went public.
Alderson Broaddus has the right to appeal the HPEC decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days.
