PHILIPPI — New details emerged Sunday about the dire state of financials at Alderson Broaddus University, a private university dealing with the fallout of millions of dollars of debt.

The Higher Education Policy Commission last week voted to revoke the university’s authorization to confer degrees in the state, effective at the end of this year. The decision was based on the university’s long-standing and rapidly worsening financial issues. The school’s enrollment has been around 750 students.

