West Virginia politicians have been directing significant anger, and no small amount of legislation, at corporations that practice “woke” investing. In the Mountain State, that mainly means any business that is investing in sources of energy other than coal.
State treasurer and congressional candidate Riley Moore has been leading the charge, calling for embargoes in West Virginia on several banks and energy companies that view renewables as a key to their future and that of the planet. Of course, many of the companies Moore targeted still have massive fossil fuel holdings and investments, and some officials with those companies have warned Moore that his effort to cut the state’s ties with them will actually hurt West Virginia financially.
That’s the problem with battling so-called “woke” ideology. It’s a nice paper tiger to bat around for political points, but real-world situations are rarely so easily defined and can blow up in one’s face.
Look at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican whom news outlets report is likely to officially launch a long-predicted presidential campaign as early as next week.
DeSantis doesn’t want to ruffle the comb-over of primary opponent, former president and fellow Florida denizen Donald Trump. Instead, the Florida governor has made the war on woke his main strategy. DeSantis was able to push around school boards and librarians with vague policies seeking to keep children from learning about the wider world outside the conservative tent. His hubris then led him to pick a fight with Disney over the company’s criticism of Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law.
Florida is, of course, home to Disney World, the larger of two theme parks the entertainment behemoth has in the United States. The Orlando-based park averages 58 million visitors a year, employs about 75,000 people in Florida and pumps billions of dollars into the state’s economy. DeSantis’ feud with the company (including a disastrous effort to remove special zoning status, which DeSantis backtracked after realizing it would shift the tax bill for services like fire protection to local counties) has ended up costing the Sunshine State in many ways, the most recent of which occurred this week.
Disney execs announced Thursday that the company has canceled plans to build a $1 billion office facility in Florida that would serve as a headquarters for about 2,000 high-salary workers.
This isn’t all about DeSantis. Disney also announced that it is closing a pricey “Star Wars” themed hotel in Orlando and the company is generally looking at ways to cut about $5.8 billion from its budget.
On the other hand, the Florida office project probably would’ve saved the company money because of lower taxes (Disney was planning on shuttering an office facility near Disneyland, in California), and the company directly cited problems and uncertainty with the Florida government as one of the main factors in shelving the Florida office project.
So, yes, DeSantis helped cost his state temporary construction jobs, permanent office jobs and property taxes on a $1 billion building in the name of culture war politics. It’s a good example of what those who bandy words like “woke” around would call a “self-own.” But DeSantis didn’t just own himself, he also hurt his state financially. All in the interest of culture war politics.
West Virginia doesn’t have anything close to Disney World, but there are some ongoing developments in the state. Indeed, some of the Republicans that make up the GOP supermajority in the Legislature tried to fight a huge investment in the Weirton area because the facility would produce improved batteries for renewable power. Fortunately, common sense prevailed. But if the state continues down a path similar to DeSantis, those economic development opportunities a place like West Virginia so desperately needs and so rarely gets will pass the state by.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Universities collide head-on with fiscal reality
West Virginia University has begun a review of all programs to see which are needed to meet students’ needs and demands and which could be discontinued. It’s part of an effort to trim or eliminate a projected $45 million budget deficit for the coming year.
If WVU is facing this problem, can Marshall University and other state-supported schools in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky be far behind? Marshall itself projects an operating deficit of $27.7 million in the upcoming fiscal year.
The good years of higher education, where progress was measured in new recreation facilities and never-ending growth in administrative bureaucracy, are coming to a close.
Last week, the WVU Board of Governors adopted a plan to review certain policies after receiving public comment. It was a necessary step to ensure that the cuts that could be coming can withstand challenges in court. The real decisions on cuts won’t be made until later this year, assuming there will be any.
As reported by WVMetroNews, WVU’s budget deficit could grow to $75 million over the next few years if enrollment declines as projected and costs aren’t contained. The university’s administration is considering several steps to manage costs, including cutting some programs and asking some employees to work fewer hours.
For decades, state-supported institutions of higher education have been largely immune from the kinds of austerity that have been the norm in private enterprises. Their customers — students — could always borrow more money to pay the ever-increasing costs of tuition, textbooks and other necessities of college life. But that trend had to end sometime. There came a point when prospective students asked themselves if higher education was worth the price they were asked to pay.
More of them have decided it’s not. Couple that with the expected decrease in the number of young adults graduating from high school before the end of this decade, and something has to give.
While that was going on, there were other pressures on schools. Every government regulation or accrediting agency directive requires more administrators to enforce compliance. Simultaneously, universities were nudged to make a difference in economic development, diversity initiatives and other matters. As worthy as those may have been, they took time and resources away from the schools’ basic function of education.
What’s at stake here is a struggle for the soul of institutions of higher education. As WVU, Marshall and other schools adapt to their new financial realities, their first priority must be education. All else must be considered luxuries. Difficult decisions are coming. Some constituencies will be disappointed. That’s no different from what other enterprises have had to face in the past 20 years.
Before the end of this calendar year, we’ll see if colleges and universities are up to the challenge of new fiscal realities or if they manage to avoid them again — temporarily.
Herald-Dispatch
Clean up W.Va. law enforcement
Something appears to be wrong in West Virginia law enforcement. Or, perhaps, outside investigators and other law enforcement organizations are doing a better job of rooting out what has always been there.
Either way, we’ve got a problem. Most recently, the wrong was brought to light in the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where a former regional director of parole, David Jones, was sentenced for witness tampering. Jones admitted to deliberately withholding information and lying to state and federal investigators during their investigation of sexual misconduct by a state parole officer Jones was supposed to be supervising.
Jones also admitted that on multiple occasions over three years he repeatedly instructed the officer to lie to federal investigators and destroy and withhold evidence. The other officer in question is Anthony DeMetro, whose sentence includes having to register as a sex offender for violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her while he was her parole officer.
“We thank the survivor for having the courage and strength to come forward to tell her story,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable public officials who exploit their power and authority to sexually assault and harm vulnerable people.”
It is incumbent to right the wrong before it begins to affect the many very good men and women we have in law enforcement in this state.
Failure to do so does an immense disservice to those who work to serve and protect. We owe them better than that.
The Intelligencer
