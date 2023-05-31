West Virginia politicians have been directing significant anger, and no small amount of legislation, at corporations that practice “woke” investing. In the Mountain State, that mainly means any business that is investing in sources of energy other than coal.

State treasurer and congressional candidate Riley Moore has been leading the charge, calling for embargoes in West Virginia on several banks and energy companies that view renewables as a key to their future and that of the planet. Of course, many of the companies Moore targeted still have massive fossil fuel holdings and investments, and some officials with those companies have warned Moore that his effort to cut the state’s ties with them will actually hurt West Virginia financially.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.