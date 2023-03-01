On behalf of Hospice of the Panhandle, I would like to extend a hearty “Thank You” to Brenda Omps, Augusta Elementary School principal, for spearheading the collection of tissues and lip balm that were then donated to long-term care facilities in Hampshire and Hardy counties. In total, 108 boxes of tissues were collected along with 102 tubes of lip balm in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day. Staff, parents and students at the school participated in this effort along with members of Bloomery Presbyterian Church. The residents at these facilities are very grateful to receive such caring gifts from the community and to know that they are being thought of each and every day.
Leroy James, Hospice of the Panhandle board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.