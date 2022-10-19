Fifth in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the people along the Cacapon/Lost River and their love for the river.
The Cacapon River is a scenic 81-mile-long river crossing through Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties. The river meanders through farms, woodlands and communities, tying people together.
“As a kid, we went fishing, swimming and canoeing all the time,” Steve Bailes said. “Life was centered on the river.”
The Bailes Farm sits along the North River, a major tributary of the Cacapon River. Steve and his wife Terry Lynn live and own the working farm.
“We are in the “mitten” of the North River before it goes through North River Mills,” Terry Lynn explains. Steve’s dad bought the farm in the 1950s as a vacation spot. The family traveled to the farm every chance they could – every weekend, every vacation.
“Dad used to say, ‘I work in D.C., but I live in North River Mills,’” Steve remembered. “Dad would come through record blizzards to get to his farm.”
Steve’s family moved to the farm in the 1970s. After Steve graduated from WVU, where he met Terry Lynn, they moved to the farm.
“We were living in the old ice house,” Terry Lynn laughs. “It was a 10-by-16 building with a bedroom, living room and a kitchen.” They had to go to the farmhouse to take a shower.
“In the 1940s they were still cutting ice off the river in front of our homeplace to fill the ice house,” Steve explained. “I still love it, and I would move back in an instant if I could get Terry Lynn to move back with me.”
Steve and Terry Lynn share a passion for life on the farm and the river.
“Nothing feels better at the end of the day than a swim in the river after working in the fields,” Terry smiled. Raising cows and kids on the farm also requires the hard work of making hay.
“Steve often goes into hay mode,” Terry Lynn explained. “But folks helping with haying know they can go fishing or swimming in the river to cool off when it is done.”
Farming along the river is a balance.
“We want to help protect the river and be smart about farming,” Steve said. “One thing we’ve done is install a fence along the river to keep the cattle out.”
Even good fences don’t always keep animals where they belong. “We’ve chased a few cows in the river,” Terry Lynn exclaimed.
“We chased pigs in the river too – they don’t go quite as fast in the river so I can catch them,” Steve grinned.
Steve and Terry Lynn also saw another growing threat to the health of the river.
“We watched land around us being lost to development. We wanted to protect this land,” Steve explained. “But we knew if we put it into a land trust we were taking away our kid’s ability to develop and sell the land.”
Terry Lynn and Steve discussed conservation easements with the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust. Then they talked with their daughters about the future of the property.
“They were thrilled with the idea,” Steve said proudly. The Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust helps family farms permanently protect their lands, wildlife and the river for future generations. Currently, the Bailes have placed 80 acres into conservation.
“This is where the family has always gathered,” Steve stated. “Aunts, uncles, cousins – everyone gathers here on the farm.”
The Bailes family has passed the farm from one generation to the next and along with the passion to keep the land and river healthy – a place for family and friends to gather.
Peter Wood is a board member of the Friends of the Cacapon River with a mission to preserve, protect and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
