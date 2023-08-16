Letter to the Editor

Diligent American citizenry

Kudos to Stephen Smoot for his op ed entitled “Unprecedented” in the August 2, 2023, edition.  His observations of the darker parts of our national history involving scandals and deception were right on.  Some of these I had either forgotten or were completely unaware of.  Thank you for this information.  The American citizenry must always be diligent.

