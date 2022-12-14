The Region VIII Solid Waste Authority greatly appreciates the support of Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions and the Department’s Community Service Officer (CSO), Gary McBride. In addition to using folks who have been assigned to Community Service hours to clean up litter across Hampshire County, the program also provides assistance in picking up wind-blown litter at the Northern Transfer Station near Romney. Sheriff Sions has actively participated in numerous meetings to consider methods and procedures to enhance litter control efforts in the Potomac Highlands. The Hampshire County Sheriff Department’s CSO program continues to serve as a model for other counties in the region.
Jeffrey D. Slack, Region VIII Solid Waste Authority
