Second in a 6-part series appearing every two months about the people in government working to improve and protect the Cacapon River and Lost River Watershed and their love for the river.
The Cacapon River is a peaceful 81-mile-long river crossing through Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties. This scenic river is a favorite for canoers, kayakers and anglers.
Casting a line from a boat or fly-fishing while standing in the Cacapon River is a fisherman’s dream. Many are angling for the prized brook trout.
The brook trout is a stunningly beautiful fish. Its olive-green back is covered with yellow spots. It also displays colors of orange, red and pale blue. Though a small game fish, it’s exciting to catch one.
Ryan Cooper spent much of his youth fishing in the rivers and streams of Western Maryland that favor brook trout. Today he is helping shape the Cacapon River watershed, a critical area for native brook trout.
Ryan is a conservation planner with Trout Unlimited and a partner employee of the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).
“I work with landowners to implement conservation, primarily stream and riparian restoration projects,” Ryan said. Stream restoration projects have helped brook trout thrive in the headwaters of the Cacapon River.
“These are unique spring systems,” Ryan detailed. “The streams are all spring-fed.” That keeps the water temperature cold year-round, ideal for brook trout. These small spring-fed streams meander miles through forests and farmlands flowing into the Cacapon River.
“The spring water is the life to everything happening here,” Ryan explained. “The tributaries of the Cacapon River are some of the last brook trout strongholds in the Eastern Panhandle.”
Ryan works with landowners throughout the watershed to improve brook trout habitat. The projects involve planting trees, installing rocks to stabilize the stream banks and adding wood structures.
“We bury root wads into the bank so they won’t wash out in high water,” Ryan stated. “They really are beneficial for fish habitat.”
“Root wads” is another way to say large tree trunks with their roots still attached—a fish favorite.
“Adding rock structures with root wads creates a V-shape in the stream, keeping the water to the center,” Ryan explained. “Centering the water flow reduces erosion, forms deep pools and provides a perfect brook trout spawning habitat.”
USDA programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Enhancement and Reserve Program (CREP) offer landowners opportunities to improve their property, from fencing to tree planting. The partnership between Trout Unlimited and NRCS helps landowners build restoration projects to increase brook trout populations.
“Stream restoration is just one of the ways NRCS can assist landowners,” said Christi Hicks, NRCS District Conservationist. “NRCS provided over $1.7 million to private landowners last year in Hampshire County alone. Please call or visit your local USDA Service Center to see how we can help you.”
“We have completed miles of stream restoration in the headwaters of the Cacapon River,” Ryan said proudly. “We also use grants awarded to Trout Unlimited to assist with additional costs; in many cases, there is little or no expense for the landowner.”
Ryan enjoys working with the landowners and has never lost his childhood passion for fishing.
“I spend all my free time and money on fly fishing,” Ryan laughed. He also shares that passion. Ryan will teach fly fishing at the Cacapon Riverfest this summer.
From building better trout streams to teaching fly fishing to spending his next dollar on another reel, Ryan is happy to help keep the clean waters of the Cacapon River flowing for all to enjoy.
Peter Wood is a board member of the Friends of the Cacapon River with a mission to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
