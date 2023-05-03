HHS Italian Exchange
I had the pleasure to meet up with the HHS Italian Exchange Group for a few hours in early April as they were traveling through Germany. Some of the chaperones are close family friends, and since I currently live less than an hour from one of the group’s tour stops, it was a nice opportunity to connect. I am writing to say how impressed I was with the students and the leadership of the group. Mrs. Hott began organizing these trips when I attended Hampshire High School over twenty years ago. While I did not participate in one of the trips while in high school, I know many who did and still talk about their experiences to this day.
As I visited and walked with the group during their city tour of Trier, I was impressed by how engaged and attentive the students were.
It was clear this was not a “vacation” but a true learning and cultural experience. The students were listening closely, taking notes, and asking thoughtful questions. Mrs. Hott shared with me how the group would have more opportunities in the next few days of their trip to practice speaking German with local community members as part of other tours and assignments. She also explained how during the trip, students give presentations which provide information about the historical and cultural significance of the places they are visiting.
I truly hope these trips continue as long as possible and that the community and school leaders support foreign language courses as well as travel abroad trips for students at Hampshire High School. The world is full of amazing experiences, and it was great to see these students getting the opportunity to explore and learn!
Jennifer Gray Fitzwater, Louisville, Ky./Germany
Reasonable limits
I have mailed the attached letter to Wayne LaPierre, Chief Executive and Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association of America. As a former landowner in Hampshire County near Delray (North River Retreat), I was hoping it might interest your readers by publishing it in the Review.
Dear Mr. LaPierre,
As a Life Member of the NRA and long-term hunter, I have supported and continue to support the Second Amendment of the Constitution. However, like many other rights we have in this country, I sincerely believe that there are reasonable limits. It was obvious by your statement in the April 2023 issue of “Standing Ground” in “The American Hunter” that you continue to insist that the Second Amendment should be unrestricted when it comes to semi-automatic weapons. However, I have read enough of the horrors that these firearms have inflicted on innocent children and other family members to realize that this country can no longer tolerate the relatively easy purchase and possession of semi-automatic military-style firearms with extended magazines that have resulted in such havoc over the past several years.
In addition, as a former Federal Law Enforcement Officer, I do not feel that such weapons should be in the private hands of citizens who may often possess greater firepower than police and other law enforcement officials.
I could go on, but I realize that your opinion on this matter on behalf of the NRA is unwavering. I feel that the distrust and “siege mentality” in this country fostered by the NRA over the years are a much greater risk to our freedom than any risk to the right to bear arms.
Therefore, with great regret, I ask that my Life Membership be cancelled, effective immediately.
John Gavitt, Winchester
Collateral damage
Collateral damage, we all know what that is. In time of war, when a military installation is bombed, and there are civilian casualties, they are “collateral damage.” Shrug. Sad, but can’t be helped. If a terrorist leader is assassinated, and innocent civilians nearby are killed, that is collateral damage. Sad, but can’t be helped. We have heard proponents of the death penalty, when accosted about the numbers of innocent victims that may be executed, and have been known to be in the past, say that that is a small price to pay to perpetuate this important deterrent. Collateral damage. Sad, but can’t be helped.
Now, the concept has been extended. In the name of freedom. If gun owners are granted the freedom to own any kind of gun they want, and as many, and magazines, etc., and children are gunned down in a mass shooting at school, they are collateral damage. It is unfortunate, but in the name of freedom, these things may happen. The price of freedom. And now we learn that in 2020 for the first time ever, dying of gunshot became the leading cause of death of children. Over 4000 average per year. Think of that, more than 10 a day. Equivalent of a mass shooting every day. More in the home than in schools. The price of freedom. Thoughts and prayers.
When abortion bans are passed, and this means that some women lose their lives because of inability to receive medical care, or that some children who are raped may be forced to give birth, they are a small price to pay in order to save millions of unborn children every year. Do not expect stone hearts to be moved by stories of ten-year-olds having to travel to another state to have an abortion, or of mothers forced to carry to birth, or till they are dying, a non-viable fetus. These lawmakers are on a crusade, and are not to be stopped. And now tell me, in states that do allow exceptions for rape or health of mother, who makes the decision? The doctor alone? Or does he have to go before some entity—a judge, a lawyer, a board member, a legislator, and prove his case? Who decides?
Who decides, indeed. Not the people, who overwhelmingly poll in favor of women’s autonomy, and in favor of gun restrictions. Is this what we call a democracy?
J.M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
Bud Light clarification
Recently, there has been a lot of discussion within our local communities regarding a can of Bud Light that was produced for a social media influencer. We want to provide some clarification to our local business partners and friends as there is currently an abundance of unclear and false information circulating about this topic. AB is “our largest supplier with a very large media presence, including hundreds of influencers. The recent Bud Light influencer campaign that has gone viral was not a political statement, nor was the can intended for market distribution and it’s not “for sale to the public.” It wasn’t produced in an AB brewery but rather a “third party agency. This particular can design decision circumvented the proper approved channels and this lack of oversight is being addressed. A large percentage of our operating budget goes to supporting local businesses, organizations, and events throughout our market consisting of charitable donations, gun bashes, golf tournaments and others. In fact, 25 cents per case for every case of Busch Light sold is donated to support the agricultural industry. We ask that you continue to support our brands and our business, as we have supported you and our communities throughout the years. Please don’t let a viral video made by an influencer from far away erase the friendships we have built and all the good we have been able to do together in our communities.
Scott S. Parkes, Romney.
