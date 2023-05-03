Letter to the Editor

HHS Italian Exchange

I had the pleasure to meet up with the HHS Italian Exchange Group for a few hours in early April as they were traveling through Germany. Some of the chaperones are close family friends, and since I currently live less than an hour from one of the group’s tour stops, it was a nice opportunity to connect. I am writing to say how impressed I was with the students and the leadership of the group. Mrs. Hott began organizing these trips when I attended Hampshire High School over twenty years ago. While I did not participate in one of the trips while in high school, I know many who did and still talk about their experiences to this day.

