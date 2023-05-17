Remember who your friends are
When you have good friend, whether it’s a she or he treat them with kindness so matter what color they are. And don’t change with them just because you are around some one else just because of their color or creed. And don’t call them a low down dirty n-word then turnaround and ask them for a favor. For we are all of God children. For good friends are hard to find. Never be their friend only when its your convenience just because of their color because that is so wrong and God will punish you for it. Be thankful for what you have. And this goes to those who don’t want me around. Well it don’t matter to me because I don’t want to be around you anyway. I don’t bother any one and I stay to myself so leave me the hell alone. Oh what I say only because that is what I believe and I’m not way out there. Because you don’t know any thing about me nor do I know any thing about you. I have enough problems. So you must don’t have anything better to do. This world is bad enough. This is a wonderful world it just the people in it. And quit worrying about me because I sure don’t worry about you.
Oh P.S. keep out of my business and I don’t use people.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
Additional Elective High School Courses
I recently learned through communication with the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) that an IEP team could request that the LEA (district) develop additional elective courses from which the student may choose to earn elective credits in high school. This is important for parents/guardians to know because they are equal members of their child’s IEP team which allows them to make this request for consideration by their child’s IEP team. Should their request be denied by the district, it should be documented on a Prior Written Notice form, which is the last page of an IEP, explaining why the district is denying their request. If the parents/guardians disagree with the district’s denial, they can file a state complaint, mediation or due process hearing with the WVDE, Office of Federal Programs and Support. All these forms/brochures are available on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website https://wvde.us/special-education/policies-and-compliance/monitoring-and-compliance/#fusion-tab-statecomplaints.
‘The little children can lead us’
While artificial intelligence (AI) has been all over the news, I’ve been thinking about how technology can enable our children to have more options to work from home in Hampshire County one day so that they remain part of the community when they are grown rather than needing to move away for job opportunities. Technology is changing the world, whether we like it or not. My concern is that if we don’t prepare for it, we risk losing our children to other geographies for the sake of economics. Instead, we can choose to take steps now to create a future-ready community.
We have a very strong faith community and an appreciation of nature here in “God’s country,” which will naturally influence our community’s use of emerging technologies. Rather than being on the receiving end of what gets launched into society from Silicon Valley and other technology-savvy communities, why not intentionally help our children explore and use emerging technologies from a young age to help better our community? I can envision wide varieties of advances, from better soil usage and farm efficiencies to marketing for tourism and solutions for healthier living. The possibilities are truly endless.
AI is great at performing certain tasks, but it can’t replicate the kind of creative thinking and problem-solving that humans are capable of. By encouraging the arts and a culture of innovation, we can tap into the potential of our human intelligence and create new solutions that will help us thrive in the age of AI. Educators, administrators, parents, business leaders, community groups, and anyone within reach of this message must begin to consider how we can make changes in the school system and community in the near future in order to thrive as this world rapidly changes. I can imagine teachers introducing technologies to students and events where students display creativity through demonstrations and technology fairs at various venues throughout the county, like our libraries, schools, parks, and arts venues.
By thoughtfully considering how to best introduce powerful new technologies to the children of Hampshire County and continuing to invest in our internet infrastructure, the little ones very well may end up leading us into a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous future for generations to come.
