Letter to the Editor

Remember who your friends are

When you have good friend, whether it’s a she or he treat them with kindness so matter what color they are. And don’t change with them just because you are around some one else just because of their color or creed. And don’t call them a low down dirty n-word then turnaround and ask them for a favor. For we are all of God children. For good friends are hard to find. Never be their friend only when its your convenience just because of their color because that is so wrong and God will punish you for it. Be thankful for what you have. And this goes to those who don’t want me around. Well it don’t matter to me because I don’t want to be around you anyway. I don’t bother any one and I stay to myself so leave me the hell alone. Oh what I say only because that is what I believe and I’m not way out there. Because you don’t know any thing about me nor do I know any thing about you. I have enough problems. So you must don’t have anything better to do. This world is bad enough. This is a wonderful world it just the people in it. And quit worrying about me because I sure don’t worry about you.

