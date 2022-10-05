Our Opinion
Warm the Children is beginning its 29th year clothing a generation of Hampshire County children.
Over the years, nearly 8,900 needy kids have been clothed from all over Hampshire County. And those who have given over the years have raised more than $680,000 for this worthy cause.
Meanwhile, not 1 penny has been spent on anything but clothes for needy kids — no administrative costs, no telephone bills and not even postage. That’s because several great businesses and organizations and numerous volunteers have been involved in this program and made it succeed.
The Hampshire Review, The Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Eastern West Virginia Community Action and Patricia Meese, plus numerous local volunteers with big hearts, have all stepped forward to support and help with the program.
But most of all, Warm the Children has succeeded because of caring people and clubs who have donated money. They do so because they care about the kids of Hampshire County. And because of their generosity, needy children for the 1st time in their lives receive new, warm clothing.
The children are grateful that neighbors and caring people across the county still care about others.
Your generosity is key. Last year, donations tallied up to about $28,426, down from over $30,000 the year before.
Last year’s numbers were down – way down.
The program served 344 children and 148 families, which is down nearly 20 percent from 2020. It’s decreasing by between 10 and 20 percent every year, and, as volunteer Patty Anderson pointed out, the number of needy families isn’t declining.
The revelation? Getting the word out is just as important as your generosity. The applications are there, we just have to make sure we’re sharing them with people who need them, whether it’s through churches, schools, food pantries, post offices or retail locations.
It’s no secret that prices for everything seem to be soaring, and warm clothes are no exception. While thrifty volunteers are able to find deals to bring costs down, prices just keep going up, and the number of those in need is increasing, too.
Warm the Children, as an organization, is doing everything it can to respond.
The children they warm shouldn’t face another winter without a coat, hat, gloves and the clothing they need.
For those of you who have not seen the warm smiles on the faces of some of these needy children, rest assured that they appreciate what you do to help them out.
Please dig deep again this fall so others will keep warm this winter.
