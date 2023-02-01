We encourage high school or home-schooled students residing in Morgan or Hampshire Counties to apply for the 2023 Bright Scholarship. It is intended for students in 9th through 12th grades to support a summer project, and is estimated this year to be worth up to $5,000 or so. The application deadline is April 1, 2023.

We are looking for exciting proposals with clear intellectual and/or artistic merit in any STEAM topic (science, technology, engineering, arts or math). By arts we mean literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.