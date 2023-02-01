We encourage high school or home-schooled students residing in Morgan or Hampshire Counties to apply for the 2023 Bright Scholarship. It is intended for students in 9th through 12th grades to support a summer project, and is estimated this year to be worth up to $5,000 or so. The application deadline is April 1, 2023.
We are looking for exciting proposals with clear intellectual and/or artistic merit in any STEAM topic (science, technology, engineering, arts or math). By arts we mean literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.
Previous Bright Scholars have taken advanced training in classical ballet and modern dance, studied architecture, used large telescopes, experienced what being a doctor is really like, honed their sight-reading skills in advanced string ensembles, worked on GPS-related problems in Morgan County, taken drawing lessons and studied double bass in jazz band. A 2016/17 Bright Scholar from Berkeley Springs High School has graduated from an Ivy League university and, amongst many other achievements, has now co-authored a paper in a prestigious science journal describing the eﬀects of COVID on infants born during the pandemic.
The Bright Scholarship application is available from high school counselors and websites, and at www.ewvcf.org. Amy Pancake (304-822-7200 and apancake@ewvcf.org) at the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation will be pleased to answer questions.
Dr. Harold and Jan Bright, Winchester
