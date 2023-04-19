I’d like to respond to an op-ed published last week on school safety and gun control. As a retired Navy Captain and experimental psychologist with experience working on policy at the U.S. Department of Education and with nonprofits, I believe that opinions should be based on facts. While evil in this world is inevitable, we are not helpless to act in ways that do not escalate violence. The writer stated that “extremists” favor assault weapons bans. Still, according to recent polls from Gallup, almost 50% of Americans support the ban.

Furthermore, the same polls indicate that 63% of Americans are dissatisfied with current policy and favor common-sense gun reforms. Some polls have shown much higher support. The “extremists,” in this case, are those who do not support reforms, including the NRA.

