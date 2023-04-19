I’d like to respond to an op-ed published last week on school safety and gun control. As a retired Navy Captain and experimental psychologist with experience working on policy at the U.S. Department of Education and with nonprofits, I believe that opinions should be based on facts. While evil in this world is inevitable, we are not helpless to act in ways that do not escalate violence. The writer stated that “extremists” favor assault weapons bans. Still, according to recent polls from Gallup, almost 50% of Americans support the ban.
Furthermore, the same polls indicate that 63% of Americans are dissatisfied with current policy and favor common-sense gun reforms. Some polls have shown much higher support. The “extremists,” in this case, are those who do not support reforms, including the NRA.
I agree that increased school security is part of the answer. Hampshire County’s new schools must incorporate security into their designs. I started seeing innovative designs and solutions at the Department of Education. But, it’s essential to acknowledge that what is needed is a comprehensive solution. This should include measures such as red flag laws to keep guns out of the wrong hands, better access to mental health resources, and comprehensive background checks and waiting periods for obtaining assault weapons. We cannot afford to have an arms race that involves our children. Other developed nations with stricter gun regulations do not experience the same level of gun violence as the United States. Most of these nations also have better mental health support. Until lawmakers embrace and fund comprehensive solutions and disregard the NRA, our children will continue to be at risk nationwide, even when teachers are armed, and security is present.
As a final thought for those who cite the 2nd Amendment and the Constitution, it’s worth considering the perspective of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. In 1824, as members of the Board of Governors for UVA, they led the Board in declaring, “No student shall, within the precincts of the University, introduce, keep, or use any spirituous or vinous liquors, keep or use weapons or arms of any kind…” While we can only imagine what they would have thought of semi-automatic weapons, they would likely have supported common sense regulation. Ultimately, they would be disappointed with what we have become.
Russell Shilling, Centreville, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.