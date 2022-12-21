In response to the Hampshire County Board of Education work session regarding the increase in student discipline in Hampshire County Schools, I am absolutely disheartened to hear that the reason ‘why’ for students’ misbehavior was identified to be “home structure” and “parents”.
We all can give a million and one reasons why behavior problems are escalating, including, but not limited to our modern society (cell phones, pandemic, sense of entitlement, drug epidemic, political unrest, poverty, lack of mental/behavioral health supports, trauma, abuse), our local and state education system (inconsistent administration, lack of student supervision, teacher and substitute shortage, lack of incentives to retain high quality professionals, changes in discipline policies, outdated facilities), and economy (lack of resources due to a low local tax base-including alternative programs, lower student-teacher ratio).
An increase in behavior issues are likely a bit of any and all of these factors. It’s simple and judgmental to cast blame on “parents” and “home structure” which are factors that are out of the schools’ control to change. Public schools exist within the community. Public schools are responsible for the financial resources provided by the local, state, and federal government in creating family-school-community partnerships.
Instead of creating division within our community with proposed solutions that intend to result in “inconveniencing the parents”, I encourage the Hampshire County Board of Education to focus on making data driven decisions with research based practices that fit our students and community needs. What is the discipline data showing at each school? What is our community data showing? What practices/programs can the Board of Education change to support our students? Is the data showing that the school wide behavior programs (PBIS and Capturing Kids Hearts) are ineffective for some? If yes, then modify the program for those students or move to another one. Remember, punishment tries to force compliance, whereas discipline provides guidance, prevention, and communication.
Are solving behavior issues a hard problem? Absolutely; Is there an easy solution? Absolutely not, but in Hampshire County, “We are One” these are our parents, our students, our teachers, and our community!
