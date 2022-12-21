In response to the Hampshire County Board of Education work session regarding the increase in student discipline in Hampshire County Schools, I am absolutely disheartened to hear that the reason ‘why’ for students’ misbehavior was identified to be “home structure” and “parents”.

We all can give a million and one reasons why behavior problems are escalating, including, but not limited to our modern society (cell phones, pandemic, sense of entitlement, drug epidemic, political unrest, poverty, lack of mental/behavioral health supports, trauma, abuse), our local and state education system (inconsistent administration, lack of student supervision, teacher and substitute shortage, lack of incentives to retain high quality professionals, changes in discipline policies, outdated facilities), and economy (lack of resources due to a low local tax base-including alternative programs, lower student-teacher ratio).

