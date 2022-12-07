Hampshire High School faculty, staff and students would like to extend a huge thank you to the community members who presented at the resent Appalachian Festival. The event was a huge success because of the great support of our local community presenters. We look forward to many more great partnerships.
WVU Potomac State College SAGE Program
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers
Kelly Hicks WVU Extension
Spring Valley Farm and Orchard
Walnut Grove One Room School
Jeanne and Dave Zaladonis
Buck’s Mountain String Band
Hampshire County Community Foundation
If you would like to become involved with the teaching and instruction as a presenter at Hampshire High School please contact us at 304-822-5016. May we always cooperate for the benefit of all.
