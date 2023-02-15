Lately, there seems to be a lot of concern about student discipline; therefore, I wanted to share with parents/custodians what a Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP) is for students with an IEP. On the student’s IEP, page 3, it states, “Does the Student’s behavior impede his or her learning or that of others?” If the answer to this question is yes, then perhaps a functional behavior assessment (FBA) should be requested so that a Behavior Intervention Plan can be created that should address the student’s behavior(s). The BIP is important because it could possibly help to correct the student’s behavior before any type of other disciplinary action is taken, especially if the behavior is a direct result of the student’s disability. If at any point in time, the BIP is not addressing the student’s behavior(s), parents/guardians can request an IEP meeting and request that the student’s BIP be updated/revised.
Dana Sine, Capon Bridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.