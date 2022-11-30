This fall, I was privileged to speak at the dedication of two Living Memorials remembering the fallen sons and daughters of West Virginia Gold Star families. As I spoke to the crowd, I remembered my own service overseas and how lucky I was to come home in one piece. Many of the men and women who have proudly served our country have not been as fortunate, including several that I have known personally. As we head into the holiday season and in the spirit of being thankful, it is vital we reflect on the blessings we have been given to live in this Nation. Take time to remember the sacrifices made by these men and women who have preserved our freedoms. Their memories serve as a reminder that freedom is never free.

To show we have never forgotten and to carry on the legacy started by Hershel “Woody” Williams, the Gold Star Mothers plan on planting Living Memorials in every county of the State. To date, they have planted five apple tree and two maple tree memorials. Each has 55 trees with one or more dog tags tied on them to represent a fallen West Virginian. We do this because every Gold Star mother will tell you their child dies twice - once at that fatal moment and again when their name is no longer mentioned. At every dedication, Gold Star mothers tell us their child’s name, as well as date and place of death. It is through these Living Memorials that their child’s sacrifice lives on.

