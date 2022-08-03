One voice raised
Editor:
“Our Choice One Voice” is a local group comprised of people from all different backgrounds, genders, and ages who are trying to protect reproductive rights in the state of West Virginia.
Although most members are located within Hampshire County specifically, we invite anyone, no matter their location, to join our group. We are in the process of planning future rallies in various locations, and we hope to see you there.
There are always extra signs, nice cool water, and tons of local spirit to be shared by all. No one is alone in this fight. Any person who is interested can find us on our Facebook group under the same name, or we can be emailed at onevoicewv@proton.me.
Amanda Vincent, Romney
Missing the point
Editor:
I disagree with Stephen Smoot’s piece, “The presidency is the problem,” on a variety of levels. Ironically, in part, it demonstrates, in my view, what actually is “the problem” today.
On one level, I would argue that the accumulation of power in the executive is less due to populism and more a result of congressional devolution of power to the executive, either deliberately (when was the last legislation sans: “as provided by regulations”) or through partisan induced legislative inaction (coincidentally, David French explored this theme in a recent article in The Atlantic, “The Constitution Isn’t Working”).
However, more critically, I would point to such increasingly unyielding partisanship, rather than excessive presidential power per se, as the acid corroding our polity today. Among the sources for this hyper-partisanship is a political outrage machine that regularly cranks out anger inducing misrepresentations and conspiracy nonsense that partisans are all too eager to accept as political gospel, increasingly resulting in the election of extreme candidates unwilling to compromise their ideological purity (a/k/a, unable to govern).
Sadly, Mr. Smoot dabbles in such outrage inducing misinformation where he suggests that the Biden Administration’s proposal to promulgate regulations limiting nicotine in cigarettes is some sort of unilateral executive power grab, insinuating that it is an act of “neo-Puritans,” trotting out inflammatory rhetoric about the “shackles for the liberties of the people,” and questioning “what exactly gives the president the right to do this in a free society?”
The reality is that the Administration is proposing this rule because Congress told it to do so in the bipartisan Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, that gave the FDA the power to adopt tobacco standards and specifically directed that such standards “shall include” provision, where appropriate, “for nicotine yields.” While one may agree or disagree with the policy, it’s not an arbitrary power grab by Biden Administration neo-Puritans unilaterally coming for your pleasures.
On the contrary, here, the executive is doing exactly what the Constitution requires it to do, executing the laws passed by Congress. Incidentally, the FDA in the former Administration also tried to promulgate nicotine standards in 2017, but did not get it done.
In my view, rather than fretting about executive power, our Nation would be far better served if everyone would ease off the polemic and do their research before hitting “send.”
John Geracimos, Mathias
