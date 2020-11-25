A lot of people are struggling to find anything to be thankful for this November.
We understand that frustration — or is it depression? The COVID-19 pandemic that hit our shores in March has dragged on and on. And on.
Overlay that with the civil unrest that erupted in the wake of the deaths of people of color at the hands of police, in situations that we look back at and ask why such deadly force was necessary.
Oh, and then there has been the presidential election that has only enflamed passions and polarized so many.
Yes, 2021 can’t come soon enough.
Despite all that, this is Thanksgiving time in America. It’s a holiday that doesn’t ask much — just that we draw near to us our dearest and join in lifting thanks for what we have.
Even that seems threatened by the current guidance on battling the pandemic. Don’t congregate, we’re warned, so we don’t spread the deadly virus farther and faster.
What’s a person to do? Take the counsel of those you trust (which should include medical professionals) and gather as you think is safe.
But above all, make sure the “giving thanks” part is as important a part of your holiday this week as the feasting and visiting and football watching and planning for shopping.
Be thankful that you’re here and as healthy as you are. Be thankful for the family and friends who have helped you.
Be thankful to the God whose hand is in your life, the God who loves you more than even your family does, more than your friends do, more than politicians or healthcare workers or anyone else does.
Gratitude is more important than ever in this dark year. Gratitude bolsters faith and entertains hope. Those trump fear and anger any day.
We encourage you to find things to be grateful for, and have a happy and safe Thanksgiving this year.
