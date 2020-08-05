The necessity of masks
Editor:
If you were lying on an operating table about to undergo major surgery, growing drowsy from anesthesia, the last thing you would see would be the surgeon and surgical staff with their faces half hidden by face masks and shields.
You would be alarmed if you were to see their bare faces, because you would expect them to protect you from any possible bacteria or virus they might be harboring, from the common cold or strep throat, to influenza or pneumonia, or to the Covid 19 that is becoming prevalent today.
Then why is it so difficult for so many of us to don those masks, out of respect for others, to be sure not to pass on that dreadful virus, Covid 19, that may have been caught inadvertently and unknowingly. And to at the same time be protecting ourselves from picking up the virus from other people and from the environment where it may have spread. Those of us who are donning those masks, out of respect for you, would like to see you show the same respect for us.
How can we even think about reopening schools unless we can show that we are a caring community that is doing everything in our power to stay the spread of this pandemic—wearing face masks, observing social distancing, avoiding congregant gatherings. We are all in this together.
J. M. Windy Cutler, Three Churches
1 Why should I pay?
Editor:
Why do I pay $100 a year for this service and then they show up at my house, not requested, and are now billing me another $100.
11.29.19 there was an issue at my home. EMS was not asked to come. They were not needed. They were sent anyways and I was asked to sign a “refusal form” stating that I did not wish to be transported to the hospital.
I have now received a bill for that refusal stating that I need to pay them yet another $100. Why should I pay for a service that I did not ask for and did not use. Especially since I pay them $100 yearly. What is that money for then?
I’m an 84 year old women. I do not have the money to pay the $100 yearly. Yet I do.
I surely do not have the extra $100 to pay for a service I didn’t even use. I didn’t know that a company could charge you money for nothing.
I do not see this as fair. I pay my $100 yearly fee. I didn’t ask for an ambulance and I shouldn’t have to pay for signing a piece of paper. If they have to charge for refusals, then where is all that money from the yearly fee going?
Peggy Ann Crouse, Pin Oak o
