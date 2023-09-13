Editorial Sept. 13

A sign at the WVU student protest reads “Protegez les langues,” which is French for “Protect the languages.”

In the lengthy list of proposed cuts at West Virginia University, one of the most jarring slashes proposed is that of the school’s world language department.

Sure, a few language courses were proposed to be offered here and there as electives for those mildly interested in asking where to find the bathroom while in Rome, or ordering a beer in Berlin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.