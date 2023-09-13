In the lengthy list of proposed cuts at West Virginia University, one of the most jarring slashes proposed is that of the school’s world language department.
Sure, a few language courses were proposed to be offered here and there as electives for those mildly interested in asking where to find the bathroom while in Rome, or ordering a beer in Berlin.
But major programs for these languages would be as dead as, well, Latin.
Think about Hampshire County, West Virginia and the region of Appalachia as a whole. We are talking about an area that is so rooted in its culture, constantly seeking to pass traditions to younger generations.
Think about it: how many times does The River House offer a “folklife” program for people who want to learn how to can, or forage, or weave a basket, or grow native plants?
Didn’t Capon Bridge hold its third community square dance of the year a couple weekends ago?
Is this not the state of pride in pepperoni rolls, animated Appalachian storytelling, old-time music and traditional art techniques?
This is a place so deeply rooted in its own rich culture and history – but it’s not unique in that. Other places, other nations, regions and provinces, have equally rich culture. The way to tap into them is through the language.
Language connects us to these other cultures, expanding our world – something that many young people in West Virginia need.
And yet, world language programs are constantly treated as a throwaway item.
A world language department or major isn’t simply about “learning to speak the language.” It’s not just about being able to hold a conversation with a person who is “foreign.”
It’s about opening your mind to a culture that isn’t your own. It’s about understanding that your own culture, your own language, your own traditions and history, aren’t the center of the universe.
It’s a piece of humble pie, and more people should be angling for a slice.
But instead, WVU officials are proposing slicing their department altogether.
Languages instill a passion for the world outside of our own. Learning another language can strengthen our critical writing, reading and speaking skills in English, too – plus, many of these programs at higher education institutions offer opportunities for students to travel abroad, immersing themselves in another culture.
Gauging by how popular the Hampshire High School Italian Exchange is here, that’s something that appeals to lots of young folks in this county – and opportunities can be even more diverse and exciting at the college level.
Granted, abroad experiences aren’t free through a university, but schools often offer scholarships to provide a little boost – many of which are tailored toward students who are majoring in a world language, not simply taking an “elective.”
Seeing a university like WVU proposing cuts to an entire language department is a serious blow – and offering language classes here and there in an elective format is like eating a rice cake when you’re hungry.
Sure, it’s technically food, but don’t we deserve something that feeds us more?
Specializing in a world language is so much more than being able to wow people at parties with your conjugation skills, or being able to properly pronounce labels on wine bottles or perfume.
It’s an investment in something beyond our own backyard.
It’s an acceptance that there’s a great, big world out there, and there are rich cultures just waiting for us to dig in – but only if we’re given the opportunity and the tools to do so.
