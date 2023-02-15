A headline and article in the Hampshire Review of February 8th cited lax border security as the major cause of the increase in the availability of the killer drug fentanyl. I would like to clarify this suggestion because I consider that it leads to the misconception that this drug is widely imported by illegal immigrants entering the United States. This is wrong, but is a story widely disseminated as part of the culture wars which are feeding disinformation as a ploy to prevent attempts to reform and humanize immigration laws.
Firstly, until very recently China was the main source of fentanyl. The main method of entry was in the mail disguised as legitimate medications. The current government has cracked down heavily on this method of importation but it is still a significant problem. Mexico is the secondary source but the dominant route of importation is through legal points of entry (i.e. border crossing points) in concealed compartments in cars or comingled with goods in trucks and/or containers. The persons transporting these drugs legally cross with legal entry documents into the USA. Most of these individuals, about 90%, are US citizens. It appears we are poisoning ourselves.
