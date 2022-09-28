The Barn
This will probably offend some folks. Others have been offended too including myself. I find it very disturbing that everyone all of a sudden is so much in donating money (in my opinion) to a pile of kinlen (fire starter). The barn stated in past Reviews so bad a storm may take it down. If it’s that bad, it is a safety hazard and needs to be condemned. It has set there for many years rotting away with no interest and all of a sudden donations have added up to $50,000 +/–. I find that crazy when we the people have been after the county for years for an animal shelter for cats. We do have a so-called animal shelter that's for DOGS ONLY. NOT FAIR that it won’t take cats. I thought “animal” (I learned) was dog, cat, raccoon, rabbit, etc. I have no idea why it was named “animal shelter” when only DOGS are allowed. Stated in previous articles, “pretty bad shape,” “sections of floor reduced to toothpicks” (kinlen). “A strong wind it may give away.” Wanting more funding to secure the stabilization. NOT from my pocket, other residents has stated the same to me. Not helping to fund a safety hazard. But, will help to fund a shelter for animals (cats). $50,000 +/– would amost build a small shelter for cats. I myself, plus lots of others get tired of cats/kittens, cats pregnant, dropped off in our neighborhood. People say “well, don’t feed them.” It could be a child hungry. Are you gonna turn your back and let it starve? God gave me a heart with warm, flowing blood with feelings. God created all, and animals have warm flowing blood in their veins. They serve their purpose by comforting people. They have feelings too. I seen not too long ago on a local church sign, “The snail actually made it on the ark.” Imagine that. So come on folks, use your heart to get $50,000 in donations for a CAT SHELTER. There’s no flowing blood in barn splintered boards. Maybe after fixed up The Barn could be turned into a CAT SHELTER. No, not against the barn, just the difference between the idea of living animals (cats) that need food and shelter more than a rotted barn. Thanks for your time.
