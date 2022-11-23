Republic or democracy?

Are we, the United States of America, a republic or a democracy? Debate may well go on, around definitions and principles and ideals and function. Conclusions may be reached, or stated, agreed to by some but maybe not by all. What has really puzzled me over the last few years is how persistent Republicans/Conservatives are in declaring that we are a republic, NOT a democracy. Why, I wonder. Why are they so insistent. What does it matter? Why is it so important to them, that our nation be declared to be a republic, NOT a democracy.

