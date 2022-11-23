Are we, the United States of America, a republic or a democracy? Debate may well go on, around definitions and principles and ideals and function. Conclusions may be reached, or stated, agreed to by some but maybe not by all. What has really puzzled me over the last few years is how persistent Republicans/Conservatives are in declaring that we are a republic, NOT a democracy. Why, I wonder. Why are they so insistent. What does it matter? Why is it so important to them, that our nation be declared to be a republic, NOT a democracy.
This, I decide, may take a little research, in order to establish firm ground for any conclusion I may reach. Or state. Need to consider (1) Definitions, (2) Function (3) Founding fathers’ thoughts.
Democracy: a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections. (Merriam-Webster Dictionary) Direct democracy is that in which the people deliberate and decide legislation, without a head of state. Representative Democracy is that in which the people choose governing officials to deliberate and decide legislation, such as in a parliamentary or presidential democracy.
Republic: a political order in which the supreme power lies in a body of citizens who are entitled to vote for officers and representatives responsible to them. (American Heritage Dictionary) So that it would seem that our government is a Democratic Republic, in which the government is set up in the form of a republic in order to administer the democratic principles on which that nation is to be governed, those principles including freedoms outlined in the Bill of Rights, and including social justice, economic justice, racial justice. A government based on rule of the majority and rights of the minority. The democracy is the ideal, while the republic is the form of government established, with its three branches, to ensure those principles.
A search of conservative resources suggests a concern that democracy could become mob rule, that the majority would deny the rights of the minority. So if the majority is in favor of women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, expansion of voting rights, they would be trampling on the rights of the minority. So the Republic exists to protect the rights of the minority against the egalitarian demands of the majority.
J.M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
