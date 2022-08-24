Dan Oates

At a time of high gas prices, record inflation and rising interest rates, we wonder how the world will ever survive. A trip to the grocery store with inflated prices and uncertain product selection can cause us all to take notice, but it wasn’t that long ago that previous generations had to also consider the prices of goods.

Just recently I was reminded of that when I received some materials to scan and found the Green Palm Restaurant War Menu. During World War I and II, not only was there gas rationing, victory gardens, Meatless Tuesdays, and Wheatless Wednesdays, but restaurants had to follow rationing just like everyone else.

0817 op Oates GreenPalm 1934.jpg

Green Palm Restaurant in Romney was one of the many restaurants that filled Main Street during WWI and WWII.
0817 op Oates GreenPalm 2.jpg

The Green Palm Restaurant followed strict rations from the Office of Price Administration established by Franklin D. Roosevelt.
0817 op Oates GreenPalm 3.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.