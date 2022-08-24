At a time of high gas prices, record inflation and rising interest rates, we wonder how the world will ever survive. A trip to the grocery store with inflated prices and uncertain product selection can cause us all to take notice, but it wasn’t that long ago that previous generations had to also consider the prices of goods.
Just recently I was reminded of that when I received some materials to scan and found the Green Palm Restaurant War Menu. During World War I and II, not only was there gas rationing, victory gardens, Meatless Tuesdays, and Wheatless Wednesdays, but restaurants had to follow rationing just like everyone else.
The governing body of this movement was the local rationing board. Serving on the board and volunteering provided a way for the “ones left at home” to be of service to their country. Families were given ration books with stamps to purchase items in high demand for the war effort, such as coffee, sugar, gasoline, meat, tires, butter and other items.
The Office of Price Administration (OPA) was established by Franklin D. Roosevelt in January of 1942 and soon most all Americans had ration coupons. The OPA had the power to place ceilings on all prices except agricultural commodities, and to ration scarce supplies of other items, like those mentioned above. At the peak, almost 90% of retail food prices were frozen.
The restaurants of Romney were no exception. W. C. Levings was the owner of the Green Palm, and by all intents and purposes followed the rules tightly. A menu stated, “This is a War Menu. We have no excuse for restrictions, prices, shortages, service, or quantity served. If your servings are not good – we will replace them, otherwise, it was nice seeing you.” In small print was, “ALL PRICES listed on our menus are at Ceiling Prices, which by OPA regulations are the highest prices charged by us from April 4th to April 10th, 1943. Our records are available for your inspection.”
In the late 19th and early 20th century, restaurants were not easily found in small towns. Mostly boarding houses, taverns and hostelry served meals. The earliest mention I could find of a restaurant license being granted was to Cornelius A. Austin, (colored), on Aug. 12, 1908. Another early one was the White Front Restaurant located across from the Courthouse around 1916. In 1926 it advertised sandwiches “8c each or 2/15c, regular meals 40c”. This was owned by J. Edw. Sirbaugh.
Romney was famous for its many restaurants along Main Street. At the time, Route 50 was heavily traveled, and our restaurants offered good meals for good prices and a timely rest for travelers. I remember the Green Palm, the Pioneer and Carlton, all located in 1 block just west of the traffic light. Today that seems excessive to have that many restaurants in one block, but they were all busy.
Beginning in December of 1915, the New Century Hotel offered its 1st Christmas dinner and began the tradition of fine dining in Romney. Populated by local cooks and waiters, The New Century was considered the place to go to impress. Their Christmas dinner was advertised as an “old time Southern dinner.” The menu consisted of Roast Turkey or Virginia Ham with Oyster Dressing, and all of the trimmings with a selection of desserts for 50 cents. It was also a popular place for receptions and local association meetings.
Duncan Hines, known mostly for his cake mixes, was a traveling salesman who was always in search of a good meal. During the 1930s into the 1950s, he published “Adventures in Good Eating” and the New Century Hotel was mentioned. Along with a questionable location (28 mi. N. (?) of Cumberland) and some other explanations, he says, “The special chicken dinner and country ham dinners as well as the a la carte service are surprisingly good. B., from .45c; L. 75c; D. $1.50.”
Personally, I remember the Green Palm and the Pioneer. We headed there after church on Sundays. Peanut and Norma Michael were always kind and served up the best French fries and gravy. I spoke with Lynne (Levings) Nichols, granddaughter of W. C. Levings, Sr., and daughter of William (Bill) Levings, Jr., both previous proprietors of the Green Palm. Lynne has many personal memories. One question I had for her was there wasn’t a dessert menu. She said that didn’t mean there weren’t any. Bernise Liller made her piecrust with lard and Irene Hannas made the “prettiest meringue you’d ever seen.” Pies were available on the counter by the slice, until they were sold out. She mentioned “Old Betsy,” the coal stove in the kitchen and the years of service it provided to the restaurant. One of the more famous visitors were the Harlem Globetrotters, whom Bill Levings invited to dinner. Lynne says that was quite controversial during their visit to Romney, most likely in the early 60s, when Meadowlark Lemon and teammates entered the restaurant. Bill Levings was his own man and didn’t care about what people thought.
In my research I found listings in the old Hampshire Reviews for over 20 restaurants, mostly ones I had never heard of. Many seemed to exist in the 1920s and then thinned out. Mostly located along Main Street, many changed owners often, some were destroyed in the Main Street fire in 1926. The Rosemonte was located in the Wirgman Building, which is now where the Bank of Romney is located.
With frozen foods and fast foods, restaurants have fallen out of favor. Maybe someday another one will open in downtown Romney. I know I am looking forward to it.
