Radio Romney brought something special to our community. We aired many public programs to inform, teach, entertain, enlighten, laugh, think, explore, and more. We told you about things to do, things to think about, and things you never even thought of before. We talked to artists, musicians, religious leaders, teachers, and children with stories to tell. We talked to lots of politicians. We interviewed candidates Rick Hillenbrand, Darren Thorne, Rob Wolford, Terry Craver, and Barry Wendell. We talked to office holders Mayor Beverly Keadle, County Clerk Eric Strite, and WV Sen. Patricia Rucker. (There were numerous others who were to appear, but our closing interrupted that.) There is no substitute for live voices bringing you information. Our listeners have been enthusiastic supporters, offering compliments and encouragement.
We express our appreciation to the following donors and advertisers who made all this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.