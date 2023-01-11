We would like to express our appreciation for the outstanding service from utilities and woodsmen in restoring electric, phone, and internet service during recent trying times. Although we ourselves were without power for five days, then another day just before Christmas, it was a comfort to realize that around the county, during very threatening weather and with difficult obstacles, there were real people out there doing their best to help county residents. There will always be complaints about slow or missing service, questions about decisions, not everything goes perfectly, but we were among the lucky ones who had wood fire for heat and cooking, and could stay put. Gratitude as well is expressed to those who offered succor and shelter to those without heat, or who needed medical assistance. And many of us have learned lessons about how to be better prepared for future emergencies. Thanks again, too service people and good citizens.
J.M. “Windy” Cutler, Dale Brady and Elizabeth Brady, Three Churches
