Please wake up
American people please wake up and smell the roses and coffee. And please speak up before its too late. And as for President Trump says, we had better start speaking up or we won’t have any USA because it will be China.
One thing that I will make clear. All lives matter no matter what color. I had a lot of bad names called me, by black and white. I may not like it, so I moved on. And I still believe in Adam and Eve and that the way God made it and it should stay that way. God said be fruitful and multiply. Respect this country, the flag and freedom of speech and also our country and flag. Respect the freedom of speech and use it the right way. Be proud of what God has given you. And if we don’t start speaking up we won’t have no freedom. And our so called leaders will have it so no one will be able to live on account of his pipe dreams. American people please get a grip. I didn’t spend 30 years in this country just to get away from home because some of you in Hampshire said I was just too lazy to work. Well you were wrong. I did it because I believe in this country and what it and the flag. So please speak up. Oh and thank you Mr. Riley, you are right.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
